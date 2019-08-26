Local nonprofit helping mother of nine

"Get help, get out, go on with life, and run"

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A nonprofit organization is helping a mother of nine get back on her feet after getting out of a terrible situation.

Shameka Brown and her nine children are originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, but they ended up in Siloam Springs because of a domestic violence situation.

“The man destroyed everything we had,” Brown said. “We came here and we didn’t have anything for my kids.”

Brown said the Potter’s House Thrift Store in Siloam Springs was a light at the end of a tunnel for her and her family.

“They got me a bed, they helped me with food, they have just been a real blessing to us,” she said.

Jamie Kindy is the store manager of the Potter’s House Thrift Store in Siloam Springs and said the nonprofit uses what it earns from the store to fund ministry work in the Northwest, Arkansas area.

“We are a faith based organization and we are doing what the Lord is calling us to do,” Kindy said.

He said when Brown came into the store, he instantly felt the call to help her and her children.

“That is what God asked us to do and that is the backbone of everything we do at Potter’s House,” he said.

Kindy, his parents, and his wife, welcomed them into the community and helped them get the things they needed.

“When people come in we try and jump in to help as best as we can,” Kindy said.

According to Brown, they have treated her like family, which has helped her pick up some of the broken pieces.

“It helps you with your fight that you can still survive no matter what direction life takes you through,” she said. “You can still push.”

Brown said Kindy and his family is an answered prayer for her and her children.