Local nonprofit kicking off its campaign season in a fun way!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Calling all basketball lovers! A local nonprofit is using hoops to kick off its season of giving.

United Way of Northwest Arkansas will host its 2nd Annual Campaign Tip-Off on Tuesday (September 24).

Top high school basketball players in the area will compete in a slam dunk and three-point contest.

Communications director for the nonprofit, Jackson Braswell said the event is a good way to tell people about the work United Way is doing, and added that it’s just a lot of fun!

“In the past, United Way has always just had a basic CEO breakfast with leaders from different businesses,” Braswell said. “But we wanted to have a more community-centered event. Something that could involve all of northwest Arkansas.”

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Fayetteville High School. It is free and open to the public.

