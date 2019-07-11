Local nonprofit showcasing work of underrepresented community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — We all need a creative outlet and a local nonprofit is providing that for people who may not get it otherwise.

Life Styles, Inc. serves adults with developmental disabilities. Individuals learn all types of skills like painting and embroidery.

On Thursday, (July 11), the organization will host an art show to display the work of the clients.

Director of Adult Development, Lindsay Broshears said events like the show are important for this underrepresented community.

“To be able to show that they have value, that what they do is just as important and that these individuals are just as capable and talented as you or me, I think is just huge,” Broshears said.

Artist Kaylea Sandlin is showing two pieces and said she’s proud of the work she’s done.

“Art makes me happy because I love it,” Sandlin said. “It’s really nice. I have art teachers here that make me happy and make me good.”

The art show starts at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville. Half of the money made from the works will go directly to the artists and the rest will go toward funding the art program.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Life Styles, Inc. as a client or volunteer, contact Lindsay Broshears at (479) 521-3581.