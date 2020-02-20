Local nonprofits raising money to fight teen dating violence

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — One in five teenagers are abused in dating relationships. On Saturday, (February 22) local organizations are raising awareness of teen dating violence in a unique way, and you can take part.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter and the NWA Center for Sexual Assault will host a drag benefit to raise money for the cause.

The show takes place at the Fayetteville Town Center on Saturday, February 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Click here to get your ticket.

