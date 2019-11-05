Local orchestra celebrating 10 years

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Those affiliated with a local orchestra are celebrating 10 years since it was established.

Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting several fall concerts at The Record.

Music Director Stephen Byess said the new performances will offer something for everyone.

For the length of the concert, we have activities that are creative. Drawing (and) making things, but also musical activities that usually talk about something to do with the concert. Whether it’s historical, musical, social… bring your kids.”

The next concert Nov. 8 will “An Evening With The Maestro” and will include a five-course meal, and classical music paired with wine.

Prices range from $125 to $150. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30. It will last about three hours.

Find more information, here.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar