Local orchestra celebrating 10 years

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Those affiliated with a local orchestra are celebrating 10 years since it was established.

Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting several fall concerts at The Record.

Music Director Stephen Byess said the new performances will offer something for everyone.

For the length of the concert, we have activities that are creative. Drawing (and) making things, but also musical activities that usually talk about something to do with the concert. Whether it’s historical, musical, social… bring your kids.”

The next concert Nov. 8 will “An Evening With The Maestro” and will include a five-course meal, and classical music paired with wine.

Prices range from $125 to $150. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30. It will last about three hours.

Find more information, here.






