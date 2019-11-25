Local organization that fights child trafficking to be honored in DC for its effort

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local organization that works to mitigate child exploitation trafficking is recognized by a platform dedicated to the homeland security community for its work to keep America safe.

Homeland Security Today (HSToday), a nonprofit, announced that Kevin Metcalf, founder of the Fayetteville-based National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), is one of a handful of recipients for the “2019 Homeland Security Today Awards Honorees” in Washington, DC on December 11.

NCPTF Founder and CEO Kevin Metcalf is also a deputy prosecuting attorney, Washington County, for the 4th Judicial District of Arkansas.

Metcalf’s goal of creating NCPTF is to bring various groups together to address the child trafficking problem from multiple angles. “From the government and private sectors,” said Metcalf. “It’s going to take all of us working together to really make a difference.”

The NCPTF is privately funded and is a labor of love, per se. “There are four of us locally and numerous volunteers across the country,” said Metcalf about keeping the organization going. “The prosecutor’s office has been tremendously supportive … and [4th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney] Matt Durrett deserves some credit, too.”

Metcalf also calls it a “crowdsourced” effort to identify predators, find their lairs, and take the fight to them.

Kevin Metcalf, bio:

Kevin Metcalf has assisted with the recovery of numerous missing and exploited children and the identification and apprehension of sexual predators in multiple states. Kevin’s interest in the criminal use of electronics led him to undergo training provided by the National Computer Forensics Institute; the FBI CAST (Cellular Analysis Survey Team) among others. He developed a system for working with cell phone-related data in criminal cases which developed into a mobile device foundational course for and a series of instructional books available on the web. He founded the National Child Protection Task Force that brings together recognized experts in fields such as strategic legal applications, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), a cellular mapping and analysis, dark web investigations and cryptocurrency to aid law enforcement agencies everywhere.

2019 Homeland Security Today Awards Honorees recipients:

Homeland Security Person of the Year:

Federal Kevin McAleenan, Former Acting Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

State/Local James Featherstone, Executive Director, Homeland Security Advisory Council at Pepperdine University

Federal Small Business Champion: Katrina Brisbon, Assistant Administrator, Contracting & Procurement, Transportation Security Administration

Acquisition Excellence: U.S. Coast Guard AUXDATA Procurement Team Brenda E. Oberholzer, Contract Specialist; Lt. Nicholas M. Fredericksen, Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR) & Technical Evaluation Team Chairperson; Lt. Carl N. Stokes, Program Manager, AUXDATA system; Shandra J. Kotzun, Procurement Law Attorney, C4IT Service Center, U.S. Coast Guard

Innovative Campaign to Forward Mission:

Narrative Strategies Dr. Ajit Maan, Founder & CEO; Dr. Howard Clark, President; Paul Cobaugh, Vice President

Kevin Metcalf, Founder & CEO of National Child Protection Task Force

Mark Ray, Director of Public Works, City of Crystal, Minnesota

Citizen of Mission: Brady Snakovsky, Brady’s K9 Fund

Most Valuable Player

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Chris Krebs, Director

Brian Harrell, Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection Katherine Ledesma

Senior Policy Analyst Matt Masterson, Senior Cybersecurity Advisor

Mission Awards: Dan Albert, New York State, Red Team Program; Bernie Beier, Homeland Security Director, Allen County, Indiana; Roberto Campos, Program Manager, U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Salah Czapary, Director, Office of Volunteer Coordination, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department; Kathy Dollarhide, Director, Disaster Resource Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Long Beach, Calif.; Gregory St. James, Program Manager, Montgomery County Maryland Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Bridgett Lewis, Manager, Security Operations, Port of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.; Shaun C. Roach, Manager, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Tadgh Smith, Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) for Technology and Transformation, Law Enforcement and Systems Analysis (LESA); Lt. C.D.S. Brian Vaughan, Threat Reduction & Infrastructure Protection, Physical Security, Counterterrorism Division, New York Police Department; Amy Wheelock, Senior Advisor, Field Operations Directorate, U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services

Excellence in Outreach, Federal: Federal Emergency Management Agency Team. Dan Kaniewski; Deputy Administrator Federal Emergency Management Agency; Lizzie Litzow, Press Secretary, Federal Emergency Management Agency; Stephanie Yanta; Behavioral Analysis Profiler, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), Behavioral Threat Assessment Center (BTAC)

State Terry Hastings, Senior Policy Advisor, New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

Local Colonel David Hines, Sheriff, Hanover County, Va.

GTSC Small Business of the Year Potomac Management Solutions Diane McCain, President

GTSC Mid-Tier Business of the Year Citizant Alba Aleman, CEO

GTSC Mentor of the Year Adobe

GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year GovConRx

GTSC Strategic Advisor of the Year Keith Jones, President and CEO, The Edgewater Group

