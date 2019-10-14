Local outdoor store hosts survival clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local outdoors store is hosting clinics to help people up their skills in the wilderness.

Rick Spicer is part owner of Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville, and he says the clinics range from basic outdoor survival skill training to paddling and backpacking.

The clinics also range in price from completely free to up to $50.

On Sunday, locals learned how to improve their outdoor cooking skills using a backpack stove.

“If it’s an outdoor skill, we either have a person here who teaches it, or we will bring someone in to help us if need be,” said Spicer.

Check the Pack Rat event calendar for a full list of upcoming clinics.