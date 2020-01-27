Local protest against India’s citizenship law

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — Nearly a hundred people marked India’s Republic Day by protesting in Bentonville, Sunday afternoon.

A month ago, India’s parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act – also known as the CAA.

The act grants legal status to immigrants of certain religious backgrounds but excludes Muslims.

Demonstrators took to the streets in Bentonville, holding signs saying ‘the country’s CAA violates the Indian constitution’, ‘say no to citizenship based on religion’ and ‘make I ndia secular again’. They tell us why their bringing attention to it here in the states.

Aniruddha Marathe, a Bentonville resident and native of India said “It’s very important, and I thank all of these people. The reason these people are here because these people’s grandmothers, their mothers, they could be determined as illegal immigrants back in I ndia .”

India’s republic day commemorates the day the constitution came into effect back in 1950. The new law has triggered protests nationwide.