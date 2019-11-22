Local radio stations give back to those in need

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — In an effort to give back, local radio stations are coming together to feed families in need.

At the 17th annual Canned Food Campout, employees at five Cumulus Broadcasting stations will camp out and go live to help fill a truck with food items for the holidays.

“It takes a village to do this. We appreciate everybody coming by and doing what they can. They can go into Walmart, they can clean out their cabinets and drop it off,” Anita Cowan with Cumulus Broadcasting said.

All of the donations will go to the nonprofit LifeSource, which will distribute the food to hungry families in Northwest Arkansas.

The drive ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Canned items may be donated at the Walmart Supercenter off Joyce Boulevard.