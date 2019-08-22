Local restaurant celebrates 62 years in business

The restaurant is also being specially recognized

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A beloved restaurant that’s served thousands since it opened more than six decades ago has received a special honor.

Barnett’s Dairyette, 111 W. Tulsa St. has been dishing local favorites for 62 years. Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce members are recognizing the restaurant as the “mid-size business of the quarter.”

Those associated with the restaurant said they’re honored by the recognition.

Businesses are selected based on certain characteristics including community involvement, according to chamber members.

The restaurant was operated by three generations of family until 2002. In 2017, Jacob Frese, a restaurateur and owner of several businesses purchased Barnett’s Dairyette.

