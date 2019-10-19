Local robotics team to represent U.S. in global competition

The Don Tyson robotics team will go head to head against over 190 other countries that qualified for the global competition.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) – A robotics team is heading overseas to represent the U.S. in a global competition.

The robotics team from the Don Tyson School of Innovation is heading to Dubai to test their skills among the best.

Team members held an open house to showcase their final robot. Abby Herrera, team U.S.A’s spokesperson, says the team’s competitive nature led them to the world championship last year – winning the top award- and giving them a chance to compete on the global stage as the only team representing the U.S.A.

“Even though we build robots, we do extensive community outreach and advocacy to try to increase participation of robotics in public schools and around our community,” Herrera said. “What appealed to me was community engagement.”

The team leaves for Dubai on Tuesday.