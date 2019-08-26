Local school districts taking action over unsubstantiated school shooting threat

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Little Rock Office of the FBI has issued a general awareness statement concerning a possible school shooting in Arkansas on August 29. Social media posts from multiple schools districts have stated there is no specific threat to any particular district.

Arkansas State Police released a statement saying the agency has been working closely with the FBI and that “no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI.”

Sergeant Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department said while the threats are unsubstantiated, people should use this situation as a reminder to be vigilant.

“As parents, faculty, law enforcement, let’s take this and let’s just maintain awareness,” Sergeant Page said. “Increase awareness around the school as we’re coming to the bus stops, as we’re dropping off as we’re picking up.”

Sergeant Page went on to say most law enforcement agencies undergo annual or semi-annual trainings for potential active shooter situations.

“All your school districts do work closely with law enforcement to make sure we are getting the training prior to something happening,” Sergeant Page said. “We’re not driven by crisis, we’re preparing for that.”

Arkansas State Police added, “In the event more specific or credible information is received, it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens.”