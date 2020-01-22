Local school uses grant money to improve fitness equipment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local school receiving thousands in grant money to help improve its fitness equipment.

Prairie Grove Elementary School was awarded $10,000 from the Blue & You Foundation which aims to keep Arkansas healthy.

The grant will go towards the school’s fitness for all programs which will install eight pieces of fitness equipment that circles the school playground.

“It’s very helpful for our teachers when the kids have plenty of exercise and they come back in and they’re ready to learn,” said Carmel Perry, Prairie Grove School Health Coordinator.

Prairie Grove is just one of 40 initiatives around the state receiving funding from the Blue & You Foundation.

Springdale School District also received a grant of $150 to renovate its school’s playgrounds.