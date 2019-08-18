Local shelter helping animals find “fur-ever” homes

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — Saturday, August 17, kicked off Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive, where adorable pets can meet their “fur-ever” families at little to no cost.

“Keep your heart and eyes opened,” Melissa, a woman who was looking to adopt a dog for her family said.

The Lowell Animal Shelter helped families, like Melissa’s search for the “paw-fect” addition to their homes.

“We’ve seen how much it changes their lives whenever someone adopts,” Lowell Animal Shelter Volunteer Stephenie Kitchingham said.

Kitchingham has been volunteering at the shelter for a little over a year and said the most rewarding part of the job is the success stories they get to see.

Stories like the adoption of Goldie, the dog Kitchingham and her family adopted.

“I came here and started volunteering and I came home with a dog,” she said with a laugh.

Animal Welfare Assistant, Becky Drummond, said her favorite success story is about a Pomeranian who came into the shelter with no hair.

They didn’t think he would get adopted.

“We had a lady who came in who has Pomeranians,” Drummond said. “She adopted him and he is in a home with a brother and sister doing well.”

Both Drummond and Kitchingham said working at the shelter is a rewarding job because they get to help the animals get back on their paws and on their way to find their “fur-ever” homes.

“If they are in bad shape or if they need new homes, we get them well,” Drummond said.