Local sheriff’s office chosen for 2020 Arkansas Naloxone Project

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Logan County has been chosen as one of three counties to participate in the 2020 Arkansas Naloxone Project.

Law enforcement, fire fighters and paramedics will receive free naloxone, also known as Narcan, kits to reverse opioid overdoses, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. It will also help first-responders if they accidentally come in contact with the drug.

Narcan is an opiate antagonist.

Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane and Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Dr. Cheryl May announced the news, according to the sheriff’s office.