Local students are getting experience in the solar industry

A group of local students are developing different types of solar panels

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A group of Rogers High School seniors are working to make an impact in the field of solar power.

They are working with Shine Solar to develop different types of solar panels.

Kenny Lowden with Shine Solar said home owner associations are not approving how panels look on homes. The students are creating a plan to help more residents go green.

“We’re hoping that these high school seniors can help us come up with some out-of-the-box ways to educate not just the home owners and POA’s but the public in general,” Lowden said.

Rogers High School Senior Issy Rogers said, “It’s good because we have a little experience in the workplace trying to figure out real-life problems, so that’ll be really good either in jobs that we might have or going into college… .”