Local teacher receives Presidential Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local science teacher has received a presidential award.

Cheri DeSoto from Holt Middle School in Fayetteville took a trip to the White House where she was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

This the highest recognition for an educator who teaches kindergarten through 12th-grade science, technology, engineering, math or computer science.

DeSoto calls it an honor and humbling experience.

“It’s just wonderful to represent the Fayetteville School District and it’s just still kind of surreal, I’m still kind of sitting here thinking, ‘Did I really win that? I really did win that!’ It’s just a huge honor.”