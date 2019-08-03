Local teachers learning to implement art in classrooms

Teachers using art to make learning more engaging and effective

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Artists with The Arts With Education Institute hosted its program at the Walton Arts Center Friday, Aug. 2.

The program focused helping teachers use art to help first through third-graders read and write.

The artists taught 40 teachers how to integrate art into their classrooms.

Patricia Relph, arts learning specialist with the Walton Arts Center said the arts help children learn.

“The arts are that powerful and refined way that help things stick in children’s memories,” Relph said.

Arts With Education Institute is the most established education program at the Walton Arts Center. It began in 1992.