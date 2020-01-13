Local thrift boutique aims to empower women

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique is on a mission to transform communities across Northwest Arkansas by uniting, mobilizing, resourcing, and empowering women.

The store provides an opportunity for women to shop for affordable, fashionable clothing while also paying it forward by donating funds to area deserving charities. Executive Director Melody Taylor stopped by Fox 24 News to share some of the latest happenings at Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique and ways to clean out your closet for a great cause.

The boutique has locations in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs. For more information, click here.