Local toy drive benefits kids of veterans

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — With the holidays inching closer, there are many ways to give back to the local community.

The American Legion Post 77 is partnering with Coldwell Banker for a toy drive to benefit the children of local veterans.

You can drop off toys at any Coldwell Banker office location in Northwest Arkansas.

  • Bentonville: 3113 North Walton Boulevard
  • Fayetteville 3593 South College Avenue
  • Rogers: 809 South 52nd Street
  • Siloam Springs: 200 Progress Avenue #90

The deadline to drop off toys is December 4.

