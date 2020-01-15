Local United Methodist Church pastor on potential split over same-sex marriage, gay clergy

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — 2020 could be a historic year for the United Methodist Church, as the discussion to separate denominations over the issue of gay marriage and gay clergy continues.

This will have impacts worldwide, including in churches in our region.

On Monday (Jan. 14), sixteen United Methodist bishops and advocacy group leaders live streamed a discussion to clarify and explain a proposed plan to form a new conservative denomination aside from the church.

Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church Rogers, Michael Mattox, says the dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy has been a topic of conversation in the church for many years.

Up to this point there’s been a lot of unknowns.

“I can’t necessarily say what this church would do either because I think we have people on all sides of the spectrum…What I think my role is, what we try to do is stay in attitude of prayer, discernment, openness, kindness, understanding, and listening,” Pastor Mattox said.

United Methodist Church leaders will consider the proposal in may during it’s general conference.