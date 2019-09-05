Local veteran receives special medal after more than 50 years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — After waiting for 50 years, a Fort Smith veteran is finally getting the award he deserves.

On Wednesday, Marine Corps veteran, Corporal Richard Cosner III received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service in Vietnam.

He qualified for the medal back in 1969. An application was submitted for it but for some reason, it fell through the cracks.

FOX24 talked to Cosner and he said today’s ceremony helped him get some closure.

“Vietnam was one of those wars that was very unpopular and didn’t turn out probably like we would’ve liked for it to and I think this helps put it to rest,” Cpl. Cosner says.

Cosner encourages anyone else who may not have gotten their medal to contact their congressman about it.