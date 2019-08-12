Local woman accused of conspiring to kill judge fit to stand trial

The two have pleaded not guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman accused of soliciting an undercover detective to kill a Benton County judge is declared fit to stand trial.

Dorris Renee Jenkins, 37, from Springdale, is accused of felony charges to which she’s pleaded not guilty.

Jenkins is accused of conspiracy to commit capital murder, three counts of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

She is in the Benton County Jail in lieu of more than a $1 million bond.

Jenkins was also ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. She’s been declared fit to stand trial, according to court documents.

Her fiancé Adam Payne Taylor, 22, also of Springdale is accused of being an accessory to commit capital murder, revocation of a suspended sentence or probation, as well as misdemeanor failure to appear. He’s also pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

He is in the same jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

During May 2018, Jenkins told another inmate, who was a confidential informant, that she wanted to “take out” Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren, court documents state.

Once Jenkins and the informant were released from jail, they met in June 2018 with the potential “hitman” who was really an undercover detective, according to court documents.

Jenkins told the undercover detective that since 1997 Karren has been having her family arrested, and she thinks he’s unfair, court documents state.

She showed the undercover detective a list of 15 people whom she wants killed, but the undercover detective told her that would be expensive, and so Jenkins narrowed the list to two people, according to court documents.

She told the undercover detective she’d pay him with a tablet, speaker and also had an original print of Marilyn Monroe worth $25,000, court documents state.

Taylor offered to assist in the matter, court documents state.

A Class Y felony is punishable by 10 to 40 years, or life in prison.