Local woman hailed as hero after saving man from overdose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman in Fayetteville is being called a hero after saving someone from dying of an overdose.

While visiting a friend in Dallas, Amanda Kimbrough and her friend Kirstie Hoelzeman, heard a cry for help and came to the rescue.

“We were waiting in the car for our friend to arrive when I saw all this commotion in my rear view mirror,” Kimbrough said.

When she got out of the car to see what was going on, she heard they were yelling for Narcan and ran up to the foyer they were yelling from to help.

“I saw a guy laid out on the kitchen floor,” she said. “He was completely blue.”

She said she jumped on top of him and did cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while she waited for Hoelzeman to get the naloxone opioid overdose reversal kit she had in her car.



“His head was not being very still, so I ripped off my shirt because it was the only thing I could think of to do because everyone was panicking,” she said.

She used her shirt to make sure his neck was steady as she continued to do CPR.

When Hoelzeman came up with the kit, Kimbrough said she stuck the first naloxone vile in the guy’s leg.

“Two minutes went by, still no pulse,” she said. “There was no sign of life so I put a second vile in his back side and he started coming to.”

Kimbrough said her and Hoelzeman talked with everyone at the scene and learned the guy she saved’s name was Blaine.

“I eventually ended up adding that person (Blaine) on Facebook and he is a friend now and not a statistic,” Kimbrough said.

She was able to save Blaine’s life thanks to the Matt Adams Foundation, a nonproit founded in memory of Matt Adams who died from overdose.

The foundation gives opioid overdose reversal kits to people in the community.

Matt Adams and his two sisters.

Kimbrough was a friend of Adams and said he placed her at the right spot, at the right time.