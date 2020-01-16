Locals may weigh in on Cultural Arts Corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville adds a public meeting for Thursday, January 16, with the focus on the Cultural Arts Corridor (CAC).
The city’s goal is to, “improve publicly owned land and create a dynamic Cultural Arts Corridor at the heart of the City,” according to its website.
The plan is to have a corridor link with:
- Walton Arts Center
- TheatreSquared’s new performing arts venue
- Community Creative Center
- Fayetteville Public Library
- University of Arkansas’s Art and Design District
The project would be done in two phases.
The first phase for the project and the timeline is:
- Replacement parking with the location yet to be decided. Bond funding is $10 million.
- Fay Jones Woods streetscapes and trails. Bond funding is $10.3 million.
- West Avenue Civic Plaza, design only and with bond funding of $500,000. The construction would happen in the second phase after the “replacement parking” is done.
“The plan for this transformative project is made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program. Award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz (NBW) were selected to design the corridor. When complete, the 50-acre corridor will serve as a vibrant and memorable civic space for entertainment, community, and expression that showcases the unique character and creative culture of Fayetteville.” — City of Fayetteville
The meeting is today at 113 W. Mountain Street, City Hall Room 326, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.