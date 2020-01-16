Locals may weigh in on Cultural Arts Corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville adds a public meeting for Thursday, January 16, with the focus on the Cultural Arts Corridor (CAC).

The city’s goal is to, “improve publicly owned land and create a dynamic Cultural Arts Corridor at the heart of the City,” according to its website.

The plan is to have a corridor link with:

Walton Arts Center

TheatreSquared’s new performing arts venue

Community Creative Center

Fayetteville Public Library

University of Arkansas’s Art and Design District

The project would be done in two phases.

The first phase for the project and the timeline is:

Replacement parking with the location yet to be decided. Bond funding is $10 million.

Fay Jones Woods streetscapes and trails. Bond funding is $10.3 million.

West Avenue Civic Plaza, design only and with bond funding of $500,000. The construction would happen in the second phase after the “replacement parking” is done.

“The plan for this transformative project is made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program. Award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz (NBW) were selected to design the corridor. When complete, the 50-acre corridor will serve as a vibrant and memorable civic space for entertainment, community, and expression that showcases the unique character and creative culture of Fayetteville.” — City of Fayetteville

The meeting is today at 113 W. Mountain Street, City Hall Room 326, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.