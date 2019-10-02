Locals react to new gas tax going into effect

"Yeah, it's three cents but in the long run it's probably going to save you"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansans will have to dig a little deeper in their pockets when paying at the pump.

A new gas tax, signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson in March, went into effect on Tuesday, October 1.

The tax adds 3 cents, making the gas tax almost 25 cents per gallon and almost 29 cents for diesel.

It also increases the fee for electric vehicles by $200.

The $60 million generated from this new gas tax goes directly towards maintaining roads and highways, according to Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

“It will help fill potholes and overlaying roads,” Straessle said.

Kaila Thompson, from Little Rock, traveled to Fayetteville to visit a friend.

She was filling her car with gas the first day the tax went into effect.

“It was scary driving up here because of how bumpy the roads are with all the potholes,” Thompson said. “I had to call my friend because I was scared I was going to get a flat tire.”

At first when Thompson heard about the gas price increase, she was upset.

“Gas is already kind of high and I drive a lot,” she said. “It gets expensive.”

After she knew where the tax money would be going, she wasn’t as upset anymore.

“Yeah, it’s three cents but in the long run it’s probably going to save you,” she said. “I’m just looking at the bigger picture and it’s going to end up saving you money rather than costing you because people get blowouts all the time from potholes in the road.”

She said she knows others will probably be upset like she was when they first hear about the increase, but they will have a change of heart once they know what it is used for.

“It’ll ultimately save people’s money if we are fixing them (the roads),” she said.