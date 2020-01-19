Lou Holtz, NWA start-up strike partnership deal

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Lou Holtz visits “FOX & Friends” at the FOX studios on September 1, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Shine Solar LLC, a renewable energy company, announced an endorsement deal with Razorback legend Lou Holtz on January 17th.

The partnership is expected to be a long-term deal and will begin this January with a series of radio ads, TV spots, and other online media throughout the state.

“A lot of thought went into what type of company spokesperson would best exemplify the qualifies we value at Shine Solar and that Arkansans would immediately trust and endear. Coach Lou Holtz is known throughout the country as a straight-shooter and a person of the utmost integrity. We’re all excited for his return to Northwest Arkansas this month to visit the community and kick off the new year together at our event.” Nick Gorden, co-founder and CEO of Shine Solar

Shine Solar was founded in 2016 and has installed solar panels for over 2,000 homeowners in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.