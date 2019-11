LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — A house was destroyed last night during a fire.

At 11:57 p.m., Hickory Creek Fire Department along with Lowell Fire Department, Highway 94 East Fire Department, Nob Hill Fire Department, and Benton County Division of Public Safety responded to the 14000 block of Cow Face Road for a fully involved structure fire.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire, started an aggressive defensive attack and set up tenders for water supply.

No injuries were reported in the fire.