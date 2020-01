FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, customers walk toward the Lowe’s store in Saugus, Mass. Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer/File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Lowe’s plans to hire more than 53,000 employees this spring including here in Northwest Arkansas.

Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects.

The retailer says the hires will include full, part-time and seasonal positions.

Lowe’s will hold a “walk-in” hiring event on Wednesday, February 5 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all eight locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.