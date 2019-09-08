Macaroni Kid Fayetteville hosts first annual Mess Fest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The First Annual Northwest Arkansas Mess Fest took place in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Sixteen local business helped set up a variety of messy activities for kids, including slime, finger-painting, and water balloons.

The Fayetteville Fire Department even got involved in the fun, showing kids how the fire hose works and posing for pictures.

“We have mud, we have paint, we have slip-n-slides, but the foam pit, I tell you what,” said manager Zacc Arnold. “If you get a kid with foam they go crazy.”

The free event was hosted by Lokomotion Family Fun Park and Macaroni Kid.