Madison County: New voting machines ahead of Primary Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Madison County voters are getting a first look at some new equipment that should help speed up the voting process.

The county has over 50 new ballots markers and held a demonstration at the courthouse so residents know how to work the new equipment. Voters here will no longer need pencils to cast their ballots in elections. It will all be done by touch screen.

County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said the county was able to use state and county funding to purchase 54 express ballot voter machines and 7 tabulating devices.​ All of the equipment cost about $310,000.

​Blocker said the older equipment was falling apart and these replacements were way overdue.​

“The old machines were passed their lives and I kinda compare it to anyone using a cellphone that is 14 years old. It was really needed and I think it will be a very positive experience for the voters.”

​Registered voters in Madison County will be able to cast their votes on these machines at any of 5 locations in the county regardless of their assigned precinct.

Vote Centers are open on Election Day from 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

Hindsville First Baptist Church………………………..4359 S Main St, Hindsville, AR 72738

Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church………………5602 Business Hwy 412, Huntsville, AR 72740

Kingston Community Building…………………………219 Madison 3000, Kingston, AR 72742

St. Paul Community Building…………………………..371 Madison Ave, St. Paul, AR 72760

Wesley Community Building……………………………1648 Hwy 74, Wesley, AR 72773