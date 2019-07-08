Maintenance temporarily closes local pool, frustrates some residents

UPDATE: The pool is expected to be reopened Thursday (July 11). Sand filters and filter laterals needed to be replaced.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — Anyone trying to stay cool this summer won’t be able to do so at the town’s pool until further notice, and it’s frustrating several residents.

The pool is temporarily closed for maintenance, city leaders said.

The Gravette Splash Park, a 3,100-square-foot park, which features several slides, spray cannons and water dumping buckets remains open.

Some residents have mentioned they’re frustrated because they will not get enough use out of their purchased family pass.

The sand filters and filter laterals need to be replaced and parts should arrive on Tuesday for those repairs.

Once fixed, it should dramatically improve the pool performance and they hope to have the pool up and running no later than Thursday.

Until then, the splash park side will remain open and admission will be a reduced rate of $1.50 for the splash park.

City leaders said they will not be offering refunds, and concerned residents may address the issue at city council meetings.