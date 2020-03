FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two major candidates dropped out of the Democratic race right before Super Tuesday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar made the announcement today, March 2, to end her bid for the presidency.

The Minnesota Senator was set to appear in Fayetteville tomorrow for a campaign rally.

Before her announcement, Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday after a big loss in the South Carolina primary.