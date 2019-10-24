MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 semis collide inside Bobby Hopper Tunnel

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and the tunnel is back open as of 12:58 p.m.
Southbound traffic was affected for over three hours.
Original Story
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Three semi-trucks are involved in an accident inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
According to a Highway Incident Report, three semis are involved in the accident and one jack-knifed.
All lanes are impacted due to this accident. Please avoid this area if possible.
