MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 semis collide inside Bobby Hopper Tunnel

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and the tunnel is back open as of 12:58 p.m.

Southbound traffic was affected for over three hours.

Original Story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Three semi-trucks are involved in an accident inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

According to a Highway Incident Report, three semis are involved in the accident and one jack-knifed.

Courtesy: ARDOT

All lanes are impacted due to this accident. Please avoid this area if possible.

Stay up to date with the latest updates on iDrive Arkansas.

