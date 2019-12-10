Majority of Americans dread holiday spending, study shows

(KNWA) — A new survey shows more than 60 percent of Americans dread holiday spending, with 57 percent dreading Christmas specifically.

A typical consumer will spend an average of $602.65 on winter holiday gifts in 2019, according to the LendingTree survey.

Key findings of the survey show one in three people are losing sleep worrying about how they’ll pay for the winter holidays.

According to the survey, millennials are experiencing more pressure than other generations. It shows 71 percent feel obligated to purchase gifts. Nearly 50 percent of millennials stated they want to give the “best” presents.

Seventy-five percent of parents of children younger than 19 stated they feel pressured to spend on holiday gifts. Many indicated they’re trying to spend less than they did during 2018.