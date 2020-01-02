Making your fitness goals stick

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Many of us have set New Year’s resolutions for 2020. Matter fact, every year, millions of people make plans and goals to exercise, save money or learn a new skill, but many of those resolutions get broken.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, more than 80% of new year’s resolutions fail.

Fayetteville Athletic Club, personal trainer Betsy Rawlings has some tips on how to follow through with your fitness goals.

Rawlings said the best way to stick to a goal is to start small and start there. Make attainable goals. Stay motivated by having a workout buddy or accountability partner. She also said to mix up your workouts, go to the gym one day, then take a hike another and grab a friend and play tennis the next.

Rawlings said it never too late to start just get moving.