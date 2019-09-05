Man accused of attempted capital murder in River Valley

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is facing a slew of charges —including attempted capital murder — after reportedly leading a police chase Sept. 1.

Bryan Dale Smith, 38, of Hartman is accused of attempted capital murder, fleeing, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as several warrants.

He is in the Crawford County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Police at several agencies have yet to comment why exactly he’s facing an attempted capital murder charge.

A state trooper stopped Smith Sept. 1 on U.S. 71 in Crawford County. While the trooper tried to handcuff Smith, he got back inside his vehicle and drove away.

Smith reportedly lead a pursuit along U.S. Highway 71 to Dow Jones Road in Alma, where he abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

He was arrested Sept. 2.

Police said the investigation continues.