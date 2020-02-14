Man accused of killing jail cellmate granted continuance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The man accused of killing his cellmate in jail was granted a continuance.

22-year-old Dekota Harvey was originally to be in court last month but a judge postponed it to today.

The continuance now pushes Harvey’s next court appearance to June 8.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey admitted to strangling and killing 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio.

Harvey told jailers that Cobos-Cenobio wanted him to do it.

Sheriff Tim Helder said the victim had previously been on suicide watch but had been taken off the months beforehand.

In September, Harvey and his legal team also requested a continuance on his previous charges of attempted capital murder and capital murder.

In March 2019. Harvey pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend in the leg and her friend in the chest killing her.

If convicted, Harvey could face life in prison or the death penalty.