SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — For the very first time, an unforgettable prom night experience makes its way to Siloam Springs. The Ability Tree organization in partnership with Community Christian Fellowship Church will host ‘Night to Shine’, an event celebrating those with special abilities across Northwest Arkansas.

As the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine ministry celebrates its seventh anniversary this year, on one night over 650 churches around the world will come together to host the event celebrating over 100, 000 honored guests.