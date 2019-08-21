Man allegedly claims to kill all members of local church, deputies and father

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is accused of killing all members of a local church, deputies and his own father, according to court documents.

Mitchell C. Owens, 52, of Fayetteville is accused of felony first-degree terroristic threatening after reportedly threatening — at least five times — that he was going to kill members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, and threatening — at least three times — he was going to kill deputies at Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He also threatened to kill his father, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Owens reportedly left voicemails on the church’s answering machine threatening to kill members of the congregation, as well as his father. He stated he has “declared war on the church”

Owens is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He will be extradited to Madison County in September.



