Man arrested after ramming several deputy vehicles in Newton county

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after a pursuit through Newton County last Saturday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to calls about a man believed to be under the influence at Bradley Park in Jasper on October, 12.

Deputies responded to the area, but before they could arrive they received another call claiming that the was suspect driving backward, quickly and erratically down a neighborhood street, attempting to ram the car behind him.

The caller then told dispatchers that the suspect left the scene.

A deputy encountered the suspect vehicle heading toward Highway 7. The deputy attempted to stop the pick-up, but the suspect swerved, nearly hitting the deputy.

The driver was later identified as Todd Hodge, 35, of Deer.

The sheriff’s office says Hodge then fled down Highway 7 when he saw another deputy. The release says Hodge then rammed the deputy’s vehicle, causing extensive damage.

The pursuit continued north on Highway 7 despite heavy pedestrian traffic on the Jasper square. Hodge then turned onto Highway 74 heading west, when a deputy attempted a PIT maneuver. The maneuver was unsuccessful.

According to the release, a National Park Service ranger was in the area and responded to assist the deputies. Hodge attempted to ram the ranger’s vehicle, but swerved at the last second and missed the ranger. Hodge then drove into a ditch before backing into a deputy vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hodge was apprehended and taken to the Newton county jail. He faces three counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing in a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, reckless driving and other traffic violations.