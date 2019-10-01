Man arrested at XNA for indecent exposure

Man admits he became partially aroused while getting a massage at an XNA salon

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a massage therapist at an XNA salon on Thursday, September 26, according to XNA police.

Around 3 p.m. police went to “On the Fly Salon,” where massages are offered in a chair or on a one-hour table, according to the police report.

The salon’s massage therapist told police that a man entered the business and asked for a massage in a private room. The employee explained the massage procedures, which included for the man, later identified as Steven Prager, 68, from New Jersey, that she would leave the room while he removed his clothes and cover himself with a sheet on the massage bed.

When she came back to the room she told police instead the man was naked and on top of the sheet. She asked the man to get under the sheet, left the room, and then returned. While he complied and covered himself, she told authorities he was touching himself under the sheet.

The employee said the man made the following comment, “I will give you a good tip if you make me relax because I am very stressed out.” The employee continued with the massage and again he removed the sheet exposing himself.

At this point, the employee told the man the massage was over and exited the room.

The man got dressed and paid with a credit card for the service and left the salon.

The employee was upset and texted another employee. It was the other employee who contacted XNA Administration and XNA police.

Police arrived and took the employee’s statement. Police did ask her, “why she waited 30 minutes to report this … why didn’t she call police in a timely manner?” The person responded that the incident had “upset her.”

A thorough description of the man was given by the employee to police, who in turn located the man at an XNA restaurant.

Police questioned Prager about the accusation and he admitted to them he received a massage and became partially aroused, but denied that he exposed himself to the employee. Prager also denied making the statement about leaving a good tip if she made him relax.

Prager was arrested for two misdemeanors, indecent exposure and sexual solicitation.