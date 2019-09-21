 

Man arrested for fleeing from Lonoke County deputies

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A man is in custody, facing a number of different charges, after running from the law over the weekend. 

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office online inmate roster, Eddie Burnett was booked into jail just before 2:30 am Saturday. 

He faces charges of fleeing, refusal to submit a chemical test, failure to stop or yield, driving with a revoked license, and more. His bond amount is $425. 

In his mug shot it shows him doing something inappropriate to the camera. It may be safe to say, he’s not happy with where he’s having to spend his weekend. 

