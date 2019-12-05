Man arrested for holding girlfriend against her will

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Little Rock man was arrested in Springdale after a hotel manager called police to report a woman being held against her will.

Sprindale officers responded to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on December 3rd. The manager hid the victim, a 26 year old female, in another room until police arrived. Detective Kyle Naish stopped 33 year old, Damion Gunnells in a Chevrolet Impala leaving the hotel.

The victim, a 26 year old female claims Gunnells was taking her across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas to engage in sexual activities with men for money. She told officers Gunnells, who she was in a former relationship with, used violence to control her and she was afraid he was going to hurt her.

Gunnells is facing several charges including human trafficking and false imprisonment. He is also facing possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gunnells is being held in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.