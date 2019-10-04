Man arrested for terroristic threatening after road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Little Rock was arrested in Fayetteville after he pointed a gun at a victim during a road rage incident.

Logan Johnson, 20, was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening on Thursday for the road rage incident that occurred on September 19.

According to a preliminary report, Johnson brandished a shotgun toward the victim on Wedington and Sang.

The victim said Johnson reached in his back seat, unzipped a gun case and pulled out the shotgun. Johnson then rolled down the window a few inches and pointed the barrel of the gun out the window for the victim to see.

Officers made contact with Johnson in the parking lot of Farmhouse Fraternity at the intersection of Arkansas and Lafayette.

Johnson said the victim with road rage yelled at him and he flipped her off and she began to drive erratically near him.

Johnson denied the accusation that he pulled the gun out toward the victim.

Officers spotted the gun resting on top of a soft, zippered gun case. The shotgun was not in the case and easily accessible for Johnson.

There were multiple inconsistencies in Johnson’s story. Probable cause for Johnson’s arrest was derived from the victim being able to describe Johnson, the vehicle, the license plate and the firearm he used to threaten her.

Johnson was arrested on October 3rd and is in the Washington County Detention Center. His next court appearance will be on October 7.