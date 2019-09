Rachel King was found dead in her home

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police make an arrest after finding a woman dead in her Booneville home.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found 22-year-old Rachel King dead.

Police say she was killed while her three children were in the home.

Morgan Weatherford has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death.

Arkansas State Police is currently investigating the death.