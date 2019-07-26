Man arrested on multiple charges after driving through car dealership

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Harrison was arrested in Springdale on Wednesday morning on multiple charges after driving through the glass doors at a car dealership in Springdale.

Police say, Michael Guthrie, 47, drove through the glass doors at McLarty Daniel in Springdale and stole three vehicles before being caught trying to steal a fourth.

According to a preliminary report, officers arrived on scene and located Guthrie inside a vehicle attempting to start the ignition with the key. Three key fobs for other vehicles were located in the parking lot by three different vehicles that had been removed from the business.

Guthrie’s truck had been driven through the south glass doors of McLarty Daniel causing damage to furniture in the business and the south end of the dealership.

Police observed the electronic key tracking system box had been forced open, causing damage and several key fobs had been removed. Some of the fobs were located in the parking lot.

Guthrie was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, commercial burglary, theft of property, two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, which are all felonies.

Guthrie is being held at the Washington County Jail and has no bond listed.