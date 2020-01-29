Man arrested on suspicion of stealing Clinton National Airport shuttle van

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man is arrested on suspicion of stealing a Clinton National Airport shuttle van.

According to a report from Little Rock Police, a man drove off in airport shuttle van #510 Tuesday afternoon.

Little Rock Police officers blocked the entrance and exit of the parking deck with police vehicles.

As officers searched the parking deck, they found the shuttle on the second level.

Little Rock Police say in the report that officers found David Winfield, 51 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the driver’s seat with the engine running, and he was arrested.

The driver of the shuttle told police he had been driving the suspect around the parking lot and the man did not get out of the shuttle.

The driver says he pulled the van up to the front shuttle pick up area, opened the door and stepped slightly outside to call his supervisor about the suspicious man on the van.

According to the report, Winfield bolted for the driver’s seat and drove off in the airport shuttle van.

The shuttle was not damaged.

Winfield faces a felony theft of property charge.

