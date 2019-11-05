Man bikes 48 states for suicide awareness

"I'm bicycling the lower 48 states for suicide awareness because of my own suicide attempts," Daniel Hurd said.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — A man cycling America’s lower 48 states for suicide awareness made a stop in Northwest Arkansas.

I attempted suicide three times and I was planning a fourth when my friend got me on a bicycle. Daniel Hurd

Daniel Hurd started this journey in March 2018, all the way from Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Hurd said he was planning his fourth suicide attempt, when a friend encouraged him to start cycling.

“That same friend tried to get me on a bicycle for about four to five years before I finally decided to listen,” he said.

The idea to bike across the country started because he wanted to visit people he had served with in the military.

That alone would take him to 42 states, but he decided to push himself to visit the extra six as well.

I’ve lost 34 friends to suicide in my life between veterans and drug users and every day people. Daniel Hurd

He wants this journey to start a conversation and to show others that sometimes all it takes is a listening ear.

“If you want to ask somebody how they are doing, be willing to listen when they answer,” he said. “We can’t always fix their problems, a lot of times we can’t fix their problems, but being willing to listen can change someone’s day and ultimately save their life.”

Another reason Hurd embarked on this mission was to connect with people because part of his journey is to show that there are still good people out there.

Hurd’s next stop is Oklahoma.

He said he plans to bike around the world someday because this problem goes beyond just the United States.

For more information about Daniel Hurd’s journey, follow Ride With Dan USA.