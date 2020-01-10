Man builds unique garage for his flood-prone home

"It's a few hundred dollars and a little bit of time but it's worth it to get your things off the ground and protect them," said Keith Sharp.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A flash flood has already been issued for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, set to begin Friday at noon.

The Fayetteville Transportation Department said right now all of the streets should be ready to handle the water without flooding, but it doesn’t hurt to prep your home.

With only a couple items touching the ground, this isn’t your average garage.

“It’s a few hundred dollars and a little bit of time but it’s worth it to get your things off the ground and protect them,” said Keith Sharp.

After living in this Cave Springs house for a year and a half, Sharp has learned a thing or two about what happens when it rains.

He said, “364 days a year this is a great place to live so it’s days like last Oct. 6 and maybe tomorrow that we worry about the flooding.”

On Oct. 6 of last year, Sharp’s house was an island surrounded by water.

“The water is just pouring in that window right there, and that’s that window right now,” he said.

He built high shelves to get everything off the ground and added rocks as a buffer between him and the creek near his home.

Sharp said, “I don’t have to get up at 3’oclock in the morning knowing things are off the ground when I realize the creeks coming up really fast.”

Using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) app, Sharp tracks the water just feet away from his home.

“Normally the creek is quiet like it is right now but it becomes a different being when you get several inches of rain,” he said.

Fayetteville could also be seeing some of that heavy rain, and the city’s transportation team said it’s ready for whatever the storms bring.

“We keep a person on call 24/7,” said Keith Shreve, the Assistant Transportation manager for the City of Fayetteville.

He said, “We check the storm drains, check the ditches, make sure everything is clear.”

Shreve said crews do these checks routinely, but if you see something where you live, they’ll come out and clean it so your road doesn’t flood.

Handling heavy rains isn’t something new to Shreve or Sharp, which is why the pair emphasizes safety and preparedness.

“Just realized how powerful water can be and I just don’t want anything to happen to anybody,” said Sharp.